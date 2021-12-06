1,605 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 204,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after acquiring an additional 369,406 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.47. 75,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,458,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average of $97.32.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTON. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,926 shares of company stock valued at $27,033,825 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

