149,561 Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 149,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.27% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,379,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $442,000. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

ILCV opened at $66.26 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $54.76 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67.

