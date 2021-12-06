14,800 Shares in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lucira Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

LHDX stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. Lucira Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital downgraded Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

