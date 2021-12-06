$142.37 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to announce $142.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the highest is $143.50 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $132.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $552.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.90 million to $553.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $575.30 million, with estimates ranging from $568.30 million to $582.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 558,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $16.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

