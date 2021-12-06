$14.01 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce sales of $14.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.20 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $12.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $52.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.47 million to $52.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $59.77 million, with estimates ranging from $58.33 million to $61.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

IRIX opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.20 million, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.18. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IRIDEX by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at about $1,444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 2,511.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

