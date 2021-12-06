$12.11 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will post $12.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.21 million and the lowest is $12.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $31.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $31.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.50 million, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $49.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million.

LAZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,944,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. 4,833,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,338,775. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

