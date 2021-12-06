11,977 Shares in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of DHT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DHT by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of DHT by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.23 on Monday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $893.27 million, a PE ratio of -261.50 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

