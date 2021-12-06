$11.19 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will post sales of $11.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $15.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $19.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $42.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $37.81 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $73.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.47. 1,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,270. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. Zymeworks has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $859.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after buying an additional 46,739 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

