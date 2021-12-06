10,790 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $72.96 on Monday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.52.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

