$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will announce $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.89. ModivCare posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MODV shares. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.35. 94,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,041. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

