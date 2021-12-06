$1.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. American Express reported earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $9.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $155.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.35 and its 200-day moving average is $168.29. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

