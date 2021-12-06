$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. AGCO reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AGCO by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after buying an additional 1,493,776 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 2,120.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,350,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after buying an additional 261,775 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after buying an additional 229,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $113.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.76. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.03 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.