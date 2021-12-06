$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $7.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,745 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,650 shares during the period. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,283,000 after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47,383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 486,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,376,000 after acquiring an additional 363,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BECN traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,573. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

