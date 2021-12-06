$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to report sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $29.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

