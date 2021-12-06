$1.12 EPS Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.19. Matador Resources reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 314.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

MTDR opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 4.40. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,598 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.