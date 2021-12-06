$1.12 EPS Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.19. Matador Resources reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 314.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis.
MTDR opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 4.40. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,598 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
