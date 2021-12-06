$0.54 EPS Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.53. Alerus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Alerus Financial stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.79. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alerus Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after buying an additional 57,005 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 30.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 68.8% during the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 55,526 shares during the period. 37.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.