$0.41 EPS Expected for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of INVA stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,972. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.48. Innoviva has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $18.97.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,212,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innoviva (INVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.