$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. BGSF posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

BGSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $13.95. 28,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,682. BGSF has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $145.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Seid bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,564 shares of company stock worth $560,602 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 76,356 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 55,950 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BGSF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,657 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BGSF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in BGSF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

