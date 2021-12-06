-$0.14 EPS Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

INFI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,113. The company has a market capitalization of $181.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.96. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,550,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 769,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

