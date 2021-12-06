-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Salarius Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 268,970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

