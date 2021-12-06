-$0.06 EPS Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Enthusiast Gaming also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $3.48. 33,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,071. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $437.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 245,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 212,905 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 644,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 407,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

