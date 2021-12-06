-$0.04 EPS Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.
Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,013. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -357.80 and a beta of 0.99.
About Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.