$0.04 EPS Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Edap Tms reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDAP. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDAP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 74,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,696. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

