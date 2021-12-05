Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.69.

ZNGA stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,046.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $37,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Zynga by 169.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 449,696 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth about $5,163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 4.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,140 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

