Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $386.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $295.00 to $386.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $313.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.40. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total value of $2,377,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Zscaler by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Zscaler by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

