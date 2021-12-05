ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells $104,409.24 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $104,409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $4,259,322.72.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 67,622 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $5,061,506.70.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 63,909 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,779,115.02.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,445 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $233,157.60.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 70,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $4,690,700.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,054 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $907,747.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 948.66, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.