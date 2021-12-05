ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Hits $0.0368 on Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $58.60 million and approximately $6,257.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.93 or 0.08422529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00062885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00079099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,091.49 or 0.98077107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002558 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

