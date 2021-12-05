Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.20.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Z traded up $6.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.39. 22,249,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,272. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average is $95.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $208.11.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,652 shares of company stock worth $5,074,744 over the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $571,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 164.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2,119.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

