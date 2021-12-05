Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,420.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3,417.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

