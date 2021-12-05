Zacks Investment Research Upgrades QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.43.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,015 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the first quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 27.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 6.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

