Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to “Hold”

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Shares of NG stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 30,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $215,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 17,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $144,706.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,480 shares of company stock worth $2,663,101. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

