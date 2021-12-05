Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

MBT opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 384,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

