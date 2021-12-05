Zacks Investment Research Lowers IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IQE is the world leading supplier of semiconductor wafer products for wireless and optoelectronic components, photovoltaics and silicon based epitaxy. To fully leverage the most from your intellectual property, they can supply you with process optimized, cost effective, world-class wafers from any of their worldwide manufacturing sites. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IQEPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.75.

Shares of IQEPF opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IQE Company Profile

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

