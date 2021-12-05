Zacks Investment Research Lowers Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ET. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of ET stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,177 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

