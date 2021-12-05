Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atotech (NYSE:ATC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atotech Limited is a specialty chemical technology as well as electroplating solution company. It delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for technology applications through an integrated systems and solutions approach. The company serves smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. Atotech Limited is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atotech from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atotech has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of ATC opened at $24.52 on Thursday. Atotech has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $26.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atotech will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATC. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in Atotech by 521.5% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 39,110 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Atotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Atotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Atotech by 19,576.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 528,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Atotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

