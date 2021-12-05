Zacks Investment Research Downgrades eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $316.10 million, a P/E ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

