Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Hold

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CAMT opened at $43.40 on Friday. Camtek has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 10.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 18.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Camtek by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

