Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APPH. Cowen decreased their price target on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

AppHarvest stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 109.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 534.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

