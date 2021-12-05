Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valens Semiconductor.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLN. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

