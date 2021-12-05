Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Post $0.11 EPS

Brokerages predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver also posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AG. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. 5,368,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,610. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 29.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.