Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FR. Truist boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

FR stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

