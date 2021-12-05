Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on BZH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $655.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

