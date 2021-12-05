Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce $5.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.35 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $21.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

AFL stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.28. 3,672,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,199,000 after buying an additional 48,441 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.