Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WM Technology.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAPS. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist reduced their target price on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $2,679,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $28,308,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $6,251,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the third quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAPS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.68. 1,096,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,681. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.55. WM Technology has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $29.50.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

