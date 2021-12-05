Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.52. Thomson Reuters reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

NYSE TRI traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.97. 407,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,147. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $78.04 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 30,797 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 745,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,241,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

