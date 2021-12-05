Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. Mission Produce posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ AVO traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. 102,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,208. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $34,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,271 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce by 405.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,037 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at about $33,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 804,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 392.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 391,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 175.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,294 shares during the period. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

