Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercer International.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Mercer International’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MERC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 62,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $649,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 37,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $750.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercer International (MERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.