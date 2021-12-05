Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MDU Resources Group.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDU traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. 1,046,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,914. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDU Resources Group (MDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.