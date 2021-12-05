Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Post -$1.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will announce ($1.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the lowest is ($1.37). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($6.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

In related news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 57,501 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $5,365,418.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 175,118 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,469 and have sold 21,726 shares valued at $2,261,168. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.99. 388,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,956. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day moving average is $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.46.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

