Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Post -$1.24 EPS

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will announce ($1.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the lowest is ($1.37). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($6.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

In related news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 57,501 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $5,365,418.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 175,118 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,469 and have sold 21,726 shares valued at $2,261,168. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.99. 388,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,956. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day moving average is $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.46.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.