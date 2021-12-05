Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%.

CRDF has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 26.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 173,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

